Overview of Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM

Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Evangelista works at MEDICAL ASSOCIATES OF ERIE in Erie, PA with other offices in Hermitage, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.