Dr. Allan Fielding, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Fielding, MD
Dr. Allan Fielding, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Fielding's Office Locations
Spine Specialists P C2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 1110, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 294-0080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had major back surgery about 5 years ago. He was very attentive and professional. My next disc is now giving me problems and I am so relieved to see he is still practicing! I had never had any surgery before and have heard horror stories over back surgeries. I had instant relief!
About Dr. Allan Fielding, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1730179516
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fielding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fielding accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fielding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.