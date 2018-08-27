Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Freedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Freedman, MD
Dr. Allan Freedman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
-
1
Suburban Hematology Oncology Associates PC631 Professional Dr Ste 450, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 979-2828
-
2
Suburban Hematology Oncology Associates PC1700 Tree Ln Ste 490, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a physician, before I go to another doctor, I research other physicians very carefully. The vast majority of the comments I found about Dr. Freedman were positive. I was not disappointed. His approach was very analytical, his manner empathetic, and his explanations and reasons for what he planned to do, very thorough. Yes, he knew I am a physician but my feeling is that this is his approach with every patient he sees. I can certainly recommend him.
About Dr. Allan Freedman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1811086457
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Freedman works at
