Dr. Allan Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Friedman, MD
Dr. Allan Friedman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
-
1
The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center20 Duke Medicine Cir Ste 31, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-6421
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
I was diagnosed with a rosette forming glial neuronal brain tumor in my cerebellum that was encroaching on my fourth ventricle at 19. Needless to say, this was a very tricky area and a difficult surgery. I had sought help in my hometown but the surgeon was hesitant and Dr. Friedman took my case. He was very kind and thoughtful and very comforting to my family. From my initial screening appointment to the day of my surgery I was taken very well care of and reassured that Dr. Friedman was extremely competent and extraordinary at what he does. All of the staff in the office and the hospital at Duke were more than exceptional at what they were doing and at patient care. I go every few months for scans and the kindness of the staff never ceases to amaze me! I have been to many different hospitals and met many different doctors and this is by far the best experience I have ever had.
About Dr. Allan Friedman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1881777043
Education & Certifications
- U Western Ontario
- Duke U Med Ctr
- Duke U Med Ctr
- Eastern Illinois University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain Cancer and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks German.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.