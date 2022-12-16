Overview

Dr. Allan Furman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Furman works at Medical and Surgical Clinic of Irving in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.