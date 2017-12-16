Dr. Allan Gamagami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamagami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Gamagami, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Gamagami, MD
Dr. Allan Gamagami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gamagami works at
Dr. Gamagami's Office Locations
Fertility Specialists Medical Group8010 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 499-2600
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns3003 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group-genesee2020 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 616-8200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gamagami visited my Mom daily while she was in the hospital.. he joked with her and the family and was honest about her condition and what could be done.. he also called me to tell me that he saw a pack of cigarettes in my daughters purse, I loved that! We did end losing my mom but she had the best care at Sharp and Dr. Gamagami was wonderful..
About Dr. Allan Gamagami, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053329193
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamagami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamagami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamagami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamagami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamagami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamagami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamagami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.