Dr. Allan Gittman, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Gittman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Locations
Allan Gittman M.d. P.A.3333 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 941-8866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gittman is very knowledgeable, caring and detailed. He is my new primary care physician. He listens and you can tell he truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Allan Gittman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gittman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gittman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittman.
