Dr. Allan Golding, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (73)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Allan Golding, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Golding works at Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6825
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery
    17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Anything cancer related is stressful but Dr. Golding has been a calming presence through this whole journey. I would recommend him to anyone facing endocrine issues.
    Daryl D — Sep 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allan Golding, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1679597645
    Education & Certifications

    • San Antonio Uniformed Serivces Health Education Consortium Adolescent Medicine Fellowship
    • Emory University Hosp-Emory University Sch Med
    • Emory Univ Hosp Emory Univ Sch Med
    • Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital South

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Golding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golding has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Golding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

