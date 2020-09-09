Dr. Allan Goodwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Goodwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allan Goodwin, MD
Dr. Allan Goodwin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite De Limoges, Ufr De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Goodwin works at
Dr. Goodwin's Office Locations
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4048Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I saw Dr Goodwin I couldn't hardly walk with the massive pain and inflammation. Dr Goodwin help me big time to walk again and do my personal things without so much pain. He help me so much with the right treatment. Very smart/caring and smart doctor.
About Dr. Allan Goodwin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326090929
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- St Luke's Hosp
- Universite De Limoges, Ufr De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
- Case Western Reserve U
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin works at
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Osteopenia, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodwin speaks French.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.