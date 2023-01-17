Overview of Dr. Allan Grant, MD

Dr. Allan Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Grant works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.