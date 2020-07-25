Overview

Dr. Allan Halbert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Halbert works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.