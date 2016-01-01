See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Allan Halpern, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allan Halpern, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Dr. Halpern works at MEMORIAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE GROUP in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer
    1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 639-2000
  2. 2
    Peter J Pueltavan
    16 E 60Th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 888-6015

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Allan Halpern, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093786881
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halpern works at MEMORIAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE GROUP in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Halpern’s profile.

    Dr. Halpern has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

