Dr. Allan Haynes III, MD
Dr. Allan Haynes III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
SWAT Surgical Associates LLP3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Tech Physicians-Covenant Campus3506 21st St Ste 601, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 743-7874
- Covenant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Haynes was amazing. One of the most patient-friendly surgeons I have ever encountered. I would recommend him to anyone
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760581805
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Washington
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Notre Dame
Dr. Haynes III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynes III works at
Dr. Haynes III has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynes III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haynes III speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.