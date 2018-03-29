Overview

Dr. Allan Haynes III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Haynes III works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.