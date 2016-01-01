Dr. Allan Herskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Herskowitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Herskowitz's Office Locations
The Neurology Group9090 SW 87th Ct Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-2080
The Neurolgy Group15955 SW 96th St Ste 305, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 306-6209
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Boston City Hospital-Tufts Division
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Neurology
Dr. Herskowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herskowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herskowitz has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herskowitz speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskowitz.
