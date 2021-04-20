Dr. Allan Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Ho, MD
Dr. Allan Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-2530
-
2
Hoffman Estates Office1555 Barrington Rd Ste 530, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 259-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
First meeting with Dr. Ho was great and explained to me in full detail why i have this nagging lump in my throat feeling. Placed on Prilosec and after 1 month, little improvement and look forward to my follow up appointment.
About Dr. Allan Ho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Greek
- 1265479141
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.