Dr. Allan Honculada, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allan Honculada, MD

Dr. Allan Honculada, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales.

Dr. Honculada works at Pain Diagnostic/Management Center in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Honculada's Office Locations

    Pain Diagnostic & Management Center PA
    537 E Central Ave Ste B, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 293-3656
    Winter Haven Ambulatory Sgy Center
    325 Avenue B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 291-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Lake Wales

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Neck Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Upper Back Pain
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Headache
Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Phantom Limb Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Trigger Point Injection
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I have been seeing dr honculada for about maybe 6yrs going on ten he is a very caring doctor and his staff are so entertaining they make u laugh
Elizabeth — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Allan Honculada, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1215954169
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Honculada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honculada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Honculada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honculada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Honculada works at Pain Diagnostic/Management Center in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Honculada’s profile.

    Dr. Honculada has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honculada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Honculada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honculada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honculada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honculada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.