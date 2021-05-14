Dr. Allan Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Hunter, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Hunter, MD
Dr. Allan Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
Florence Clinic at Oregon Eye Associates2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Bend Clinic at Bay Eye Clinic3585 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eugene Office1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-1927Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Samaritan Kidney Specialists Newport904 SW Bay St, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Edenbower Clinic2510 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 110, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 687-1927
Springfield Clinic3783 International Ct, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 687-1927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pacific ClearVision Institute1125 Darlene Ln Ste 100, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 762-2763Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- QualCare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr Hunter for several years and find him always cheerful and glad to see me, even though I'm a problem child. Even though there's nothing he can do to help my problem at this point, he keeps a careful eye on it to make sure I maintain a status quo and don't get worse.
About Dr. Allan Hunter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1184748030
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Maryland
- Union Memorial Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
