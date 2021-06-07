Dr. Allan Inglis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inglis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Inglis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allan Inglis, MD
Dr. Allan Inglis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Inglis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Inglis' Office Locations
-
1
Allan E Inglis Jr MD523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 265-5566Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
HSS - 75th Street Campus429 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 265-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inglis?
66 years old when I got my hip replacement about eight months ago I use the walker for less than two weeks a cane for less than three weeks for the last five months I’ve been in the gym six days a week working out over two hours a day and going to physical therapy once every two weeks I have absolutely zero pain and I’d say between 90 and 95% movement in my hip I saw the doctor quickly he didn’t spend a lot of time I don’t think doctors do these days it’s OK the main reason I went there was to get my hip replaced I did and I would say it was probably closer to 100% successful than it was to 90% successful
About Dr. Allan Inglis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1578554952
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Virginia Mason Hospital
- Cornell University Medical College
- Ba Modern Languages
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inglis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inglis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inglis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inglis works at
Dr. Inglis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inglis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Inglis speaks German and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Inglis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inglis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inglis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inglis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.