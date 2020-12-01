Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Jacobs, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Jacobs, MD
Dr. Allan Jacobs, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
Allan M Jacobs, MD61 S Main St Ste 305, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 561-1640
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
My children have seen Dr Jacobs for 15 years and have received nothing but the best care. If it wasn’t for him I don’t know where they’d be. Dr Jacobs went above and beyond answering emergency phone calls after hours numerous times when my children were in distress. He helped me through multiple difficulties that I could not have overcome alone. To this say my children who are now grown and doing well thanks to Dr Jacobs have find memories of him. And I have him to thank for that.
About Dr. Allan Jacobs, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1649397068
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.