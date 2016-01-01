Overview of Dr. Allan Jaffe, DPM

Dr. Allan Jaffe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Jaffe works at Newtown Podiatry in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.