Dr. Allan Jorge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allan Jorge, MD
Dr. Allan Jorge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Dr. Jorge works at
Dr. Jorge's Office Locations
United Medical Specialties Inc.6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 522, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 517-8650
Arnp Practice Inc1435 W 49th Pl Ste 402, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (786) 517-8650
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After surgery I Expected a visit from the surgeon not a P A well she took over from the dr and I could could not get in touch with him only the P A it’s was very upsetting not knowing what to expect from my surgery .
About Dr. Allan Jorge, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1720165012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jorge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorge works at
Dr. Jorge has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jorge speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorge.
