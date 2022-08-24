Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cribbins III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Cribbins III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Center for Bariatrics & Advanced Surgery6020 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 501-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cribbins III?
I want to thank Dr Cribbins and the ladies for helping live a more comfortable life. I am a truck driver and was miserable getting in and out of my cab. Now I can literally “keep on trucking”
About Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French
- 1932169208
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cribbins III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cribbins III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cribbins III works at
Dr. Cribbins III has seen patients for Obesity and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cribbins III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cribbins III speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cribbins III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cribbins III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cribbins III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cribbins III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.