Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Cribbins III works at Texas Back Institute in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Center for Bariatrics & Advanced Surgery
    6020 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 501-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I want to thank Dr Cribbins and the ladies for helping live a more comfortable life. I am a truck driver and was miserable getting in and out of my cab. Now I can literally “keep on trucking”
    — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD
    About Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, French
    • 1932169208
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern University Med School
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Joseph Cribbins III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cribbins III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cribbins III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cribbins III works at Texas Back Institute in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cribbins III’s profile.

    Dr. Cribbins III has seen patients for Obesity and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cribbins III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cribbins III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cribbins III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cribbins III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cribbins III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

