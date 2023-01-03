Dr. Allan Klaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Klaiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allan Klaiman, MD
Dr. Allan Klaiman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Klaiman works at
Dr. Klaiman's Office Locations
-
1
Klaiman Urology PA668 N Orlando Ave Ste 105, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 774-2431
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klaiman?
Doctor Klaiman has provided me with superb urology support for ongoing cancer issues for over 7 years. His entire team is knowledgeable and compassionate. He ranks about at the top 1% of all the doctors I've ever seen.
About Dr. Allan Klaiman, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1083601413
Education & Certifications
- University Fl Affil Hosps
- University of Florida
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klaiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klaiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klaiman works at
Dr. Klaiman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klaiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Klaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.