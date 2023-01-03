Overview of Dr. Allan Klaiman, MD

Dr. Allan Klaiman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Klaiman works at Klaiman Urology in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.