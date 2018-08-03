Dr. Allan Lauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Lauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Lauer, MD
Dr. Allan Lauer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Abington, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Lauer's Office Locations
Signature Medical Group - Abington Kidney Care (Nephrology)360 Brockton Ave, Abington, MA 02351 Directions (508) 941-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best in the business
About Dr. Allan Lauer, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1427001767
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Med University SC
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauer has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.