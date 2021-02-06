Overview of Dr. Allan Levi, MD

Dr. Allan Levi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Levi works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.