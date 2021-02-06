Dr. Allan Levi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Levi, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Levi, MD
Dr. Allan Levi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Levi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levi's Office Locations
-
1
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levi?
I am 67 years old and I was suffering from hernia for more than 30 years, but recently the last two years I was in a crucial pain that nothing could help me to improve, I am also an active person that always was running marathons etc. and when I spoke with Dr Levy he promised that I was going to be able to run again and it was true! Now am running 4-6 miles every day and I don’t remember any more my painfully condition I had before. Thanks Dr Levy and your profesional staff; particularly Tatiana Mrs Perez. I consider myself a very lucky person and a perfect example of your skills and knowledge!!!
About Dr. Allan Levi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1386608016
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levi works at
Dr. Levi has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levi speaks French and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.