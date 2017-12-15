Overview of Dr. Allan Levin, MD

Dr. Allan Levin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.