Overview

Dr. Allan Macintyre, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Macintyre works at Sunrise Burn and Reconstructive Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.