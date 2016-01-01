Dr. Allan McCorkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCorkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan McCorkle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allan McCorkle, MD
Dr. Allan McCorkle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Concho County Hospital, Goodall Witcher Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, Shannon Medical Center and Stonewall Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McCorkle works at
Dr. McCorkle's Office Locations
Lone Star Psychiatric Services7021 Kewanee Ave Unit 6104, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (888) 622-6755
Focused Care At Fort Stockton501 N Sycamore St, Fort Stockton, TX 79735 Directions (806) 335-1313
Focused Care At Hogan Park3203 Sage St, Midland, TX 79705 Directions (806) 355-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- Concho County Hospital
- Goodall Witcher Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Medical Center Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
- Stonewall Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allan McCorkle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1124077342
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCorkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCorkle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCorkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCorkle works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McCorkle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCorkle.
