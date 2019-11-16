Overview of Dr. Allan McKenzie, MD

Dr. Allan McKenzie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. McKenzie works at MDVIP - Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.