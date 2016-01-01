See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Nashua, NH
Dr. Allan Mendell, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allan Mendell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Mendell works at The Counseling Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    The Counseling Center of Nashua
    1 Main St, Nashua, NH 03064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 883-0005
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Counseling Center of Nashua
    148 Coolidge Ave, Manchester, NH 03102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 883-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Neurasthenia Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Allan Mendell, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    • 1598704025
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mich
    • University Ky Med Center
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Mendell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendell has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

