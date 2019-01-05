Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Morton, DO
Overview of Dr. Allan Morton, DO
Dr. Allan Morton, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton's Office Locations
-
1
Intl. Therapy Solutions Pllc30101 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morton?
I have been a patient of Dr Morton’s since 1984. Fantastic Rhuemy. Listens and works with me for right meds, etc.
About Dr. Allan Morton, DO
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1255405544
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.