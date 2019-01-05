Overview of Dr. Allan Morton, DO

Dr. Allan Morton, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Morton works at Intl. Therapy Solutions Pllc in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.