Overview of Dr. Allan Pantuck, MD

Dr. Allan Pantuck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Pantuck works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

