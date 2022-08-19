See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (481)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allan Parungao, MD

Dr. Allan Parungao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Dr. Parungao works at BOSLEY : Chicago Hair Transplant & Restoration in Chicago, IL with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parungao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bosley Chicago
    676 N Michigan Ave # 3850-A, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 535-2648
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Athens Robotic Hair Restoration
    7816 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 830-5324
  3. 3
    Bosley
    676 N Michigan Ave # 3850-A, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 535-2648

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 481 ratings
    Patient Ratings (481)
    5 Star
    (476)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Parungao and his team went above and beyond to assure that my experience was top-notch.
    Tim S. — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Allan Parungao, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750356234
    Education & Certifications

    • Bosley Medical Group Beverly Hills
    • Southern Il University Affil Hosps
    • Southern IL U
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    • Washington Univ
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Parungao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parungao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parungao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parungao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    481 patients have reviewed Dr. Parungao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parungao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parungao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parungao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

