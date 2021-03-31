Dr. Allan Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Peck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Peck, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Peck works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231)8231 Cornell Rd Ste 320, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Fayette Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have had issues for 20+ years. I have been to 3 other Gi doctors. Dr Peck has taken the time to work with my husband and I to help me better manage my symptoms. He takes into account what I want my life to look like and listens to me. I am an active part of the treatment plan, and he supports me for whatever decision I've made.
About Dr. Allan Peck, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1588663561
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
