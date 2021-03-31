Overview

Dr. Allan Peck, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Peck works at Gastro Health in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.