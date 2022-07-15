Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peljovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD
Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Metro Hlth Med Ctr
Dr. Peljovich works at
Dr. Peljovich's Office Locations
-
1
The Hand Treatment Center980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 1020, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-0226Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peljovich?
Dr. Peljovich took time to review my x rays, explain everything in detail and not in medical terms, listened to my concerns and answered all questions. He determined what I needed and created a follow up plan. Definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235187790
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Metro Hlth Med Ctr
- Case Western Reserve University Hosp
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- The University Ofpennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peljovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peljovich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peljovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peljovich works at
Dr. Peljovich has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peljovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Peljovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peljovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peljovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peljovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.