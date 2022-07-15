Overview of Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD

Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Metro Hlth Med Ctr



Dr. Peljovich works at The Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.