See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD

Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Metro Hlth Med Ctr

Dr. Peljovich works at The Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
5.0 (59)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
4.8 (123)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
4.3 (33)
View Profile

Dr. Peljovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hand Treatment Center
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 1020, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-0226
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Wrist Fracture
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Wrist Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peljovich?

    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr. Peljovich took time to review my x rays, explain everything in detail and not in medical terms, listened to my concerns and answered all questions. He determined what I needed and created a follow up plan. Definitely recommend him!
    Sarah N — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peljovich to family and friends

    Dr. Peljovich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peljovich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD.

    About Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235187790
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Metro Hlth Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Ofpennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peljovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peljovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peljovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peljovich works at The Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Peljovich’s profile.

    Dr. Peljovich has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peljovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Peljovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peljovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peljovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peljovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allan Peljovich, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.