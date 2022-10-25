Overview of Dr. Allan Perel, MD

Dr. Allan Perel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Perel works at New Dorp Mri & Imaging in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.