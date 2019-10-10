Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Phillips, MD
Dr. Allan Phillips, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
-
1
Allan B Phillips, MD4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 604, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 784-7105
- 2 14724 Ventura Blvd Ste 1000, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 943-5514
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
I have been a patient of Dr. Phillips for over 15 years and he is the best and hardworking psychiatrist I could ever ask for. Very knowledgeable and really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Allan Phillips, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912088204
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.