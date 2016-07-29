See All Podiatrists in Ridgefield, CT
Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM

Podiatry
2.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Ridgefield, CT
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM

Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Advanced Foot Care Center in Ridgefield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot Care Center
    30 Prospect St Ste 400, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 431-0048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 29, 2016
    I had some foot issues and visited Dr. Rosenthal based on a personal recommendation. I found him to be very knowledgeable, able to take as much time needed to help answer any questions or concerns I had, and able to provide me with a range of options with estimated out of pocket costs.
    Melissa in Ridgefield, CT — Jul 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM
    About Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346241510
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stamford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Queens University / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal works at Advanced Foot Care Center in Ridgefield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Rosenthal’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

