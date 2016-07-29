Overview of Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM

Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Advanced Foot Care Center in Ridgefield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.