Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (17)
Map Pin Small Dunedin, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM

Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Rothschild works at Bay Breeze Foot & Ankle Specialists in Dunedin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rothschild's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Breeze Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L.L.C.
    1022 Main St Ste L, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 734-5575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Athlete's Foot
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Athlete's Foot
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chemical Shock Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2018
    Always been a top physician trying to help with my foot issues.
    D B — Jul 22, 2018
    About Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841295151
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Petersburg General Hospital
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothschild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothschild has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothschild works at Bay Breeze Foot & Ankle Specialists in Dunedin, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rothschild’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothschild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothschild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothschild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

