Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM
Overview of Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM
Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Rothschild works at
Dr. Rothschild's Office Locations
Bay Breeze Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L.L.C.1022 Main St Ste L, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always been a top physician trying to help with my foot issues.
About Dr. Allan Rothschild, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1841295151
Education & Certifications
- St. Petersburg General Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rothschild has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothschild accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rothschild speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothschild.
