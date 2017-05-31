Overview of Dr. Allan Rubin, MD

Dr. Allan Rubin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at RIVER ROAD FAMILY PHYSICIANS in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.