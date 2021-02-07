Dr. Allan Shulkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Shulkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Shulkin, MD
Dr. Allan Shulkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Shulkin works at
Dr. Shulkin's Office Locations
-
1
Allan N. Shulkin MD PA7777 Forest Ln Ste B202, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shulkin?
Amazing doctor. He is an example for an excellent doctor. I am Grateful for everything that he has done to save my mom life . Every patient need doctor like him to feel brave and fighting the disease. God Bless Him
About Dr. Allan Shulkin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1174566160
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Affil Hosps
- U Tex SW Affil Hosps
- U Tex SW Affil Hosps
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shulkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shulkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shulkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulkin works at
Dr. Shulkin has seen patients for Wheezing, Cough and Pulmonary Embolism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.