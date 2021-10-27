See All General Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD

Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Siperstein works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siperstein's Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-5664
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Marymount Hospital
    12300 MCCRACKEN RD, Cleveland, OH 44125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-6568

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Constipation
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Abdominal Pain
Adrenalectomy
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Thymectomy
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2021
    Dr.Siperstein performed my parathyroid surgery and I can’t say enough positive things about him, the entire staff at Marymount CCF and his nurse Maureen! Professional! Articulate! Patient! Caring! Absolutely outstanding! I would highly recommend him! Thank you to everyone involved!
    Coleen Maglio — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1205936580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siperstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siperstein works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Siperstein’s profile.

    Dr. Siperstein has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siperstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

