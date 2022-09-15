See All Neurologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD

Neurology
4.2 (79)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD

Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Spiegel works at Neurological Solutions in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Autonomic Disorders and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spiegel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    National Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center
    31608 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 787-7077
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Autonomic Disorders
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Dr. Spiegel has a talent for surrounding himself with capable and kind staff and therapists.
    — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD

    • Neurology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235148743
    Education & Certifications

    • New Rochelle Hospital Med Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
