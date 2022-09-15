Overview of Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD

Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Spiegel works at Neurological Solutions in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Autonomic Disorders and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.