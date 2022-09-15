Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Spiegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
National Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center31608 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 787-7077Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Spiegel has a talent for surrounding himself with capable and kind staff and therapists.
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235148743
- New Rochelle Hospital Med Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
