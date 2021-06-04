Overview of Dr. Allan Sutker, MD

Dr. Allan Sutker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Sutker works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.