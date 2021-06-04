Dr. Allan Sutker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Sutker, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Sutker, MD
Dr. Allan Sutker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Sutker works at
Dr. Sutker's Office Locations
-
1
Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 250-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutker?
I have been seeing Dr. Allan Sutker for 16 years! He has worked on my knees and my shoulders. I trust him completely and drive an hour just to see him. I would recommend him to all my family and friends!
About Dr. Allan Sutker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1598760613
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Meml Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Los Angeles Co USC
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutker works at
Dr. Sutker has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.