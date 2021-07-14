Dr. Allan Tulloch Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tulloch Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Tulloch Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allan Tulloch Jr, MD
Dr. Allan Tulloch Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Tulloch Jr's Office Locations
Vascular Surgery Associates8631 W 3rd St Ste 615E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-8132
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tulloch & his staff inspire confidence. They know what they are doing & they do it with a "SMILE". Dr Tulloch, Martin & Mia go the extra mile for their patients. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED - Marc Fogel 310-684-0599
About Dr. Allan Tulloch Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1679760698
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tulloch Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tulloch Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tulloch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tulloch Jr has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Venous Insufficiency and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tulloch Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
