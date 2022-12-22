See All Allergists & Immunologists in Kailua Kona, HI
Dr. Allan Wang, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allan Wang, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.

Dr. Wang works at Main (Kona) office in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Main (Kona) office
    75-166 Kalani St Ste 204, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 329-9264

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Blood Allergy Testing

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Postinfectious Cough Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Cough Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 22, 2022
    I have been in Dr Wang's care for about four years. He follows my asthma, allergies and is now treating me for a common variable immunodeficiency disorder. Dr Wang listens, answers questions and lets you know how he is evaluating your medical situation. He is smart, at times appropriately funny and a very compassionate physician. He is a delight to have as my health care provider.
    Anne in Holualoa — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Allan Wang, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013911924
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hosp/Harvard Med School
    Internship
    • Chldns Hosp/U Wash
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Main (Kona) office in Kailua Kona, HI. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

