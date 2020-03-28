Overview of Dr. Allan Wax, DPM

Dr. Allan Wax, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chester, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Wax works at VCU Health Orthopaedics in Chester, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.