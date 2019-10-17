See All Neurologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Allan Weiss, MD

Neurology
4.1 (29)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allan Weiss, MD

Dr. Allan Weiss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at BayCare Medical Group in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

    Baycare Medical Group Neurology-st. Anthony's Hospital
    1201 5th Ave N Ste 202, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 820-7701
    Saint Anthonys Neurology Group
    1099 5th Ave N # 300, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 820-7701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 17, 2019
    Dr. Weiss is a fierce advocate for his patients. I would not be here today without his expertise. He is an amazing physician. In addition, the infusion nurses in his office are amazingly kind, knowledgeable and compassionate. The entire staff in this practice is the best!
    Kathi TImothy — Oct 17, 2019
    About Dr. Allan Weiss, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at BayCare Medical Group in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

