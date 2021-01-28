Dr. Allan White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan White, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan White, MD
Dr. Allan White, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Dr. White's Office Locations
South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Texas Oncology and Hematology155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-2503
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Val Verde Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr White has been my GYN oncologist for over 15 years he is the best surgeon oncologist. He knows his field he is compassionate and kind
About Dr. Allan White, MD
- Oncology
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
