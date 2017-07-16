Dr. Allan Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Wu, MD
Dr. Allan Wu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations


University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 987-4022
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
Dr Wu is the best nurologist that I have been seeing for a long time and has my best interest in talking care of me
About Dr. Allan Wu, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1336167956
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.